June 20, 2017 9:31 AM

Man arrested in North Carolina in fire death

GREENSBORO, N.C.

A North Carolina man has been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a burned car earlier this month.

Greensboro police told local media outlets that 32-year-old Edward Jorge Gardner of Greensboro has been charged with first-degree murder and burning of personal property in the death of a man found in a burned car June 10.

The body of 53-year-old Ralph Coleman Dunbar of Archdale was found in the vehicle in some woods in Greensboro. Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen said officers do not yet know how Dunbar died.

Officers were able to determine the vehicle was owned by Dunbar and the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner was able to identify the badly burned remains.

If was not known if Gardner has an attorney.

