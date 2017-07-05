$2M bail set for Wilmington man charged with murder

Bond has been set at $2 million for a North Carolina man charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a woman.
Media outlets report that 37-year-old Marc Dominic Aiena was arrested Friday for allegedly killing 34-year-old Ashley Ann Bell.
Wilmington police say officers responded around 10 p.m. Friday to a report of an unresponsive woman at a Wilmington home. Officers say a domestic disturbance had taken place.
Bell died at the scene. Police haven't released her cause of death.
Aiena appeared by video for his first court appearance Monday. Prosecutor Janet Coleman says there was a history of violence between Bell and Aiena.
Max Ashworth, Aiena's attorney, says he has known Aiena for two years and didn't think the murder charge was representative of his client.
