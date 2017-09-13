Stretch of Interstate 85 to close for bridge demolition

A portion of Interstate 85 in North Carolina will be closed in successive weeks to allow for the demolition of a bridge.
The N.C. Department of Transportation says a 5-mile stretch of I-85 in Rowan and Cabarrus counties between Lane Street and N.C. 152 will be closed in the northbound lane beginning Thursday and lasting through Saturday. The same 5-mile stretch in the southbound lanes will be closed from Sept. 19 through Sept. 22.
The work is part of the I-85 Corridor project, which involves replacing and rebuilding several bridges over the interstate. It's also adding four travel lanes, two in each direction, to an 8-mile stretch of the interstate in the two counties to improve traffic flow.
The entire project is scheduled for completion in November 2019.
