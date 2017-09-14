UNC Asheville chancellor to take Boston job at semester end

UNC Asheville's chancellor of three years will leave the university at the end of the semester to take a new job in Boston.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that UNCA Board of Trustees Chair Kennon Briggs said Wednesday that Chancellor Mary K. Grant will leave to take over as president of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate, a nonprofit institute and museum dedicated to educating the public about the role of the Senate and promoting civic engagement.
Grant was appointed as the university's seventh chancellor in August 2014. UNC President Margaret Spellings said in a news release that North Carolina is a better place because of Grant's leadership.
Briggs says UNCA hopes to have a successor in place by July 2018. The academic semester ends in December.
