North Carolina

Man found not guilty of having gun under protective order

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 4:44 AM

GRAHAM, N.C.

A North Carolina man accused of possessing a firearm in violation of a domestic-violence protective order has been found not guilty.

The Times-News of Burlington reports the Alamance County Sheriff's Office had ordered 44-year-old Jeffrey Heath Roser to turn over his guns in 2014 after his ex-wife filed the protective order, which was renewed in 2015.

The firearms charge stemmed from a January 2016 incident in which Graham Police Detective Rodney King heard a shot and later saw a pickup truck with the barrel of a long gun sticking out the window.

Defense attorney Ricky Champion told the jury that the gun in question was the beaver trapper's air rifle. Prosecutor Emily Everest argued that Roser had less credibility than King, who testified it wasn't an air rifle he'd seen.

