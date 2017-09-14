Conservation group acquires land holding Lost Colony clues

A land conservation group has acquired coastal North Carolina land that archaeologists believe holds clues to the disappearance of the Lost Colony of Roanoke.
The Charlotte Observer reports the Coastal Land Trust said Wednesday it had acquired 1,000 acres near the confluence of Salmon Creek and Albemarle Sound in Bertie County. The site features swamps, hardwood forests and an ecologically significant freshwater marsh.
The site will become the legislature-approved Salmon Creek State Natural Area under state parks division administration once the trust raises $5 million to repay acquisition costs.
Archaeologists call the land Site X. First Colony Foundation research has unearthed Algonkian Indian artifacts and English relics that indicate the survivors among the 117 people who disappeared from Roanoke Island in the 1580s may have relocated to the area.
