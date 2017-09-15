North Carolina

Parts of Blue Ridge Parkway reopen following Irma

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 7:44 AM

LINVILLE, N.C.

The National Parks Service says more than 300 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina saw downed trees and storm damage from Hurricane Irma.

An NPS statement on the parkway's website says that conditions vary across the parkway, and while some sections have reopened, others require more in-depth and technical cleanup to mitigate substantial tree and rock damage.

The Charlotte Observer reports that several sections reopened Wednesday, including the 10-mile stretch from milepost 294.6 to milepost 305, near Grandfather Mountain. Other sections that reopened Wednesday were mileposts 165-217, mileposts 217-265, mileposts 324-331 and mileposts 382-384.7.

Sections that remain closed are mileposts 265-294.6, mileposts 305-324, mileposts 331-382 and mileposts 385-469. The Pisgah Inn at mileposts 408 also remains closed, due to a power outage.

___

HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Melvins': serving great burgers and dogs in Elizabethtown, NC since 1938

Melvins': serving great burgers and dogs in Elizabethtown, NC since 1938 2:17

Melvins': serving great burgers and dogs in Elizabethtown, NC since 1938
Fried chicken dipped in secret sauce, keeps folks coming back for more at Keaton's 1:32

Fried chicken dipped in secret sauce, keeps folks coming back for more at Keaton's
You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught 0:49

You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught

View More Video