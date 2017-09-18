2 new charter schools approved to open next year in NC city

Two charter schools have been approved to open in North Carolina's third-largest city next year.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports the Next Generation Academy and the Experiential School of Greensboro are the only two charters to have gained state Board of Education approval to open in Guilford County next school year, bringing the county's total number of charter schools to 11.
The planned Greensboro schools both aim to offer meals and bus rides for students.
The Next Generation Academy will emphasize literacy. It will start as a K-2 school with 100 slots per grade, and add a new grade level each year, culminating in a K-8 school.
The Experiential School will open as a K-6 school and eventually be K-8. It emphasizes direct experience.
Comments