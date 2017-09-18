North Carolina

Coast Guard saves 6 from capsized boats near North Carolina

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 7:51 AM

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C.

The Coast Guard has rescued six people from two boats that capsized near the North Carolina coast.

Local media reported the Coast Guard rescued a man whose 23-foot (7-meter) boat capsized near the Marine Corps' Camp Lejeune on Saturday. The Coast Guard sent a crew from Emerald Isle and rescued a man sitting on top of the overturned boat. A second man swam ashore before the Coast Guard arrived.

The Coast Guard also rescued five passengers from a 54-foot (16-meter) fishing boat that flipped in Oregon Inlet late Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard crews from Nags Head responded to that request for help. All five people were wearing life jackets. One woman was flown to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, for treatment of a back injury.

