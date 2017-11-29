North Carolina

Cooper to join in celebrations for Durham Bulls, UNC hoops

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:51 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is spending part of his work day in the midst of champions.

Cooper is scheduled to make remarks on Wednesday at the celebration marking the Durham Bulls' 2017 Triple-A national minor league baseball championship. The celebration is being held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

From Durham, Cooper will make the short trip to Chapel Hill to unveil a highway sign celebrating the University of North Carolina's men's basketball national championship last season. The event will be held at the Dean E. Smith Center.

