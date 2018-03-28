Want to eat lunch with Ric Flair and his daughter Charlotte? Got $9,000?

If you've ever wanted to have lunch with wrestling icon Ric Flair, your chance has arrived but it may cost you a few months salary.
Flair and his daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, have agreed to have lunch with two people as part of a charity auction and experts estimate it will go for $9,000.
If you think that's ridiculous, bidding has already gone from $1,750 to $4,500 in just three days.
The winner gets 45 minutes at the table with Flair and his daughter, and can take one photo with them and bring one thing to be signed. If it sells for $9,000, that comes out to about $200 a minute.
No booze allowed, which makes sense given Flair's recent health problems.
Bidding ends April 10. There are no details on when or where it will be held. And the auction does not say what you'll eat, but the cost is included as part of what you win.
The winner and a guest also get a backstage tour and two tickets to a live WWE Event.
For details, visit CharityBuzz.com.
It's one of several WWE items for auction to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, a nonprofit that helps keep youths from low income areas in class and out of trouble with after-school programming.
Both Ric Flair and his daughter are riding a surge in popularity, so it's entirely likely the $9,000 estimated price will be reached and even passed. One of his glittering wrestling robes sold last year for $27,000 in a charity auction.
Both Flair and his daughter are former Charlotteans.
