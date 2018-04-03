Charlotte, NC, man entered store craving coconut juice. He left with $100K.

A Charlotte man entered a convenience store craving coconut juice and left with $100,000 after deciding to buy a lottery ticket.
Jorge Dominguez Santos stopped by the Circle K on Central Avenue to get some coconut and orange juice. When he went to pay, he decided to try his luck with a $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket.
"I just figured, ‘Why not?’ ” Dominguez Santos told state lottery officials after claiming his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday morning.
He scratched the ticket later on the day he bought it, while on his way to the Charlotte Spring Fair.
“The prize was the last number I scratched,” Dominguez Santos told lottery officials. “I saw the ‘36’ and ‘36’ and knew I won something. I kept scratching slowly and saw the number ‘1’. I thought, ‘OK. Maybe I won $100.’ I kept scratching, and I couldn’t believe it.
"I started screaming I was so excited,” he said.
After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,507.
He plans to use the money to buy a new home.
The $20 game launched in September 2017 with three $4 million prizes, six $1 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes. One $4 million, four $1 million and four $100,000 prizes remain.
Comments