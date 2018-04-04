Prosecutors to seek death penalty against Erica Parsons' adoptive father

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Sandy Parsons, the adoptive father of Rowan County girl Erica Parsons, who was found dead with signs of abuse nearly five years after she was last seen, WBTV reported Wednesday.
Erica's body was found in rural Chesterfield County in September 2016. It's unclear when exactly she died, but she was probably 12 or 13 at the time.
Sandy Parsons and his wife Casey Parsons were indicted in February in Rowan County. They're charged with murder, felony concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Erica wasn't reported missing for about two years after she was last seen. Her autopsy showed malnourishment and broken bones all over her body, and the medical examiner's report cited family members who described a life of servitude for the girl, who had to sleep in a closet and eat dog food.
Both of Erica's adoptive parents have been serving federal prison sentences for fraud charges, including cashing adoption assistance checks after Erica disappeared.
