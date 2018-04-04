Infant dies after father 'forgot' and left his child in car all day, police say

An infant died Tuesday in North Charleston after being left inside a car all day, according to multiple reports.
The infant's father was supposed to drop his child off at daycare in the morning, according to the North Charleston Police Department. They said he forgot the infant was in the car when he went to work, leaving the child in the vehicle, counton2.com reported.
The father said that he was at work the entire day and realized once he got off that he had left the child in the car, the Charleston Police Department stated in a wcsctv.com report. The father transported the child to an area hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead.
Tuesday evening the infant's mother arrived at the daycare and was told that the child was not there, counton2.com reported. She immediately called her husband and he discovered the infant was still in the vehicle and unresponsive.
The Charleston County Coroner’s office and North Charleston Police Department are investigating the death.
South Carolina ranks 20th in the nation in child hot car deaths with 14 fatalities since 1994, according to Amber Andreasen, director of the national nonprofit Kids and Cars.
"Already this year at least two children have died in hot cars and possibly two more in Arizona with pending autopsies," Andreasen said in an email to The State.
