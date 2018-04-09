Police: Conway mother of shot 2-year-old wouldn't meet with officer before NY arrest

Horry County police say the mother of a 2-year-old boy who was found during a traffic stop in New York with a gunshot wound wouldn't meet with officers after a witness told police about the incident. Police said they tried to meet with the mother to verify the child was safe, but she didn't show up.
Holly Dew, 24, and Randi Session, 23, both of Conway, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to Spectrum News. The child was found by police during a traffic stop and he hadn't received medical treatment.
New York State Police took the child to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to multiple news reports.
Horry County police were approached Thursday by a manager at the Speedway gas station on Highway 544 who said another employee came to the story and was crying, according to an incident report. The employee, listed as a suspect in the report, told the manager that her son had removed a gun from a gun safe and shot himself overnight, the report said.
The suspect showed the manager injuries, which were below the child's diaper and lower leg and described as two marks with skin missing, police said.
Officers then responded to the suspect's address that was associated with prior incident reports, but the residence was vacant, police said.
Neighbors told officers they heard a gunshot about 1 a.m., the report said.
Police then called the suspect's cell phone and she answered, the report said. The suspect told police she was in Myrtle Beach and police asked to meet with her to verify the child was safe, according to the report.
The suspect said she should be home in one hour, and police said they could have someone meet her to verify the child was safe, the report said. But the suspect wouldn't agree, police said.
She then told police to meet her at Tanger Outlets, but police were unable to find the suspect or her vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation.
