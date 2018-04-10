He put a gun to his head at a SC Chick-Fil-A because of a deadly crime in NC, police say

A man held a gun to his own head in the drive-thru of a Chick-fil-A in Travelers Rest because he was distraught about a deadly crime in Forest City, according to police and confirmed by the Rutherford County Sheriff.
According to multiple reports, the incident has sparked a criminal investigation in North Carolina.
The incident in a Jeep at the Chick-fil-A occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday, wspa.com reported. It was described by the Travelers Rest Police Department as a disturbance between a man and a woman in a car.
Saying he felt guilty because of a crime he committed in N.C., the man was holding a gun to his head when police arrived, according to foxcarolina.com.
The man surrendered without incident shortly after police arrived, according to multiple reports.
Both the man and woman were questioned, according to foxcarolina.com, which reported that the woman confirmed the man's account about being involved in a fatal incident in Forest City.
Based on the man's claims, the Travelers Rest police contacted the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed it is investigating a death and there is a connection between the incidents in the cities separated by approximately 50 miles, wspa.com reported.
