Couple accused of murder when child dies 21 years after being abused

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Large wildfire burns over 550 acres in Bladen County Pause Fly in formation with the Bandit Flight Team in 360-degree video New Asheville police beating video clearly shows chokehold Gale force winds, bitter cold and snow, just another day at the beach Travel still treacherous in Eastern NC NC Governor declaring state of emergency for winter storm How long will this year’s supply of Christmas trees last ? Larry Wheeler reflects on his legacy with the NC Museum of Art Two killed in attempted North Carolina prison break Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Brunswick County District Attorney John David outlines the case against a couple that face murder charges in a child abuse case that occurred 21 years ago. April 10, 2018. David Raefore Tripp Jr. and Robyn Lynn Noffsinger had their initial appearance in a Brunswick County court today. Tuesday, April 10, 2018. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

The Brunswick County District Attorney John David outlines the case against a couple that face murder charges in a child abuse case that occurred 21 years ago. April 10, 2018. David Raefore Tripp Jr. and Robyn Lynn Noffsinger had their initial appearance in a Brunswick County court today. Tuesday, April 10, 2018. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com