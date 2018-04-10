Couple accused of murder when child dies 21 years after being abused

Brunswick County’s district attorney said the two people who already spent almost 12 years in prison for felony child abuse were surprised to be arrested Monday night for first degree murder.
The charges come the same month as the 21st anniversary of the 1997 incident when 14-month-old David Cody Rhinehart was taken to the hospital with head trauma, a broken arm and burned skin on the buttocks and genital areas.
David, later known as David Elei Stuart after he was adopted by two women in Durham, died March 6, according to the Brunswick County district attorney. David was 21. He grew to be four feet tall, never spoke, and was blind and deaf.
His biological mother, Robyn Lynn Noffsinger, and David Raefore Tripp Jr. were arrested and charged with first degree murder and bond was set at $1 million for each. It’s unclear if Tripp was David’s biological father.
In a news conference Tuesday morning, District Attorney John David said the case is unfinished business.
“This young man did have a remarkable quality of life notwithstanding the grievous injures that were inflicted among him so long ago,” David said.
A Grand Jury returned an indictment against both defendants on Monday.
In a first court appearance, prosecutors said double jeopardy in this case doesn’t apply since the original charge in the case was felony child abuse. And the former "year and a day rule" does not apply in North Carolina. The old rule said if a death occurred after a year and a day from the original injury, suspects couldn’t be prosecuted for murder.
Prosecutors said when the child was taken to the emergency room in 1997, he was so severely injured that doctors knew he'd have "no thinking process for the rest of his life," assistant district attorney Jacob Ward said.
David said the injuries the child sustained ultimately led to his death.
After the incident, the child was put into foster care and later adopted.
The district attorney called the women who adopted David "true heroes."
"They took on a child who was deaf, mute, blind, needed round-the-clock care," David said. "They provided the best quality of life he could've hoped for under the circumstances."
Both defendants entered the courtroom separately Tuesday and met their attorneys for the first time. They will appear in court again June 6 to determine if prosecutors will seek the death penalty.
Noffsinger was arrested in Columbus County, North Carolina and Tripp was arrested in Brunswick County.
If convicted, first degree murder is punishable by the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
Noffsinger and Tripp were a couple at the time of the April 1997 incident, but are no longer together, David said.
April 1997
The case file was kept on detectives’ desks for 21 years.
Tripp's 1997 indictment said he unlawfully and willingly placed the child under scalding hot water, resulting in second- and third-degree burns causing permanent injury and disfigurement to the child's penis and scrotum. Noffsinger's indictment from that same year say she unlawfully and willingly assaulted the child, resulting in serious physical injury on the child.
Court files reflect the injuries the child sustained happened during the first days of April 1997. The child was taken to the hospital April 11.
Dave Crocker, a leading investigator on the original case, is working part time for the Brunswick sheriff’s department and assisted in the arrest late last night.
Chief Deputy Charlie Miller remembers the case from 1997.
“This is a tough case,” Miller said. “This brought it all right back to the forefront.”
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments