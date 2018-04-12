Former NC police chief says fatal shooting on Blue Ridge Parkway was self-defense

A former police chief in Henderson, N.C., fired the fatal shot in an apparent road-rage incident on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke in the Shenandoah Valley, parkway officials said.
Officials identified the man who fired the fatal shot as 56-year-old Keith Sidwell, ABC-TV affiliate WSET in Lynchburg, Va., reported.
Sidwell immediately called 911 to report the shooting, the station reported, citing information from parkway officials. He is being held by authorities as the investigation continues, and no charges have been filed, according to WSET and other media outlets.
Sidwell retired as a lieutenant with the Roanoke Police Department in 2006 to become police chief in Henderson, where he retired in 2013, The Roanoke Times reported.
"We understand that one presented a weapon, and the other responded with shooting," parkway Chief Ranger Neal Labrie told the newspaper.
The FBI, National Park Service and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia are investigating Tuesday's fatal shooting "in close consultation" with Roanoke County Police and the county attorney's office, U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in a statement.
"The investigative team will collect all available evidence and will ensure that the investigation is fair, thorough, and impartial," Cullen said, declining further comment in his statement.
The shooting occurred at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday along a popular stretch of the parkway from Virginia State Route 24 to U.S. 220. The stretch was closed for most of the day as authorities investigated the shooting, Roanoke CBS-TV affiliate WDBJ reported.
One driver was southbound and the other driver northbound, according to the station.
Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones told the Roanoke Times he served with Sidwell for many years and said he is praying for Sidwell and his wife.
The Sidwells live in Roanoke County, according to the newspaper.
