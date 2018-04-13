Man arrested for ramming SUV through bar after he was refused a drink, police say

Police arrested a 22-year-old Mooresville man accused of ramming his SUV through a Mooresville sports bar after having been refused a drink.

Shaquille Dangelo Steele was jailed on charges of driving while impaired and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill Inflicting serious injury, Mooresville Police said Friday. Steele was in the Iredell County jail on $200,00 bail.

Shaquille Steele Mooresville Police Department

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. SOur journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Steele is accused of driving his SUV through Hotshots Sports Bar and Restaurant on East Plaza Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Several people were hurt, although police reported no serious injuries.

The SUV heavily damaged the front of the restaurant and traveled into the dining area.

A server told Observer news partner WBTV that her parents were at a table when the SUV tore through the entrance.

"I saw my dad fall," she said. "He got up, and I was screaming at them to come with me."

She was terrified, she said, because the driver "came out of his car swinging." She said she got her parents and other patrons safely to the men's restroom in the back of the building.





The establishment was packed because it was $1 beer night, WSOC-TV reported.





ICYMI: Angry, drunk customer drives SUV through Mooresville restaurant, employee says https://t.co/W2LbtDJghC @wsoctv — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) April 13, 2018

"It was a very scary experience," the server told WBTV. "I was crying. My daughter and the father of my daughter were supposed to be sitting at that table with my parents. They were late. And thank God they were late."

Court records show Steele pleaded guilty in November to a misdemeanor charge of having unsealed wine or liquor in the passenger area of a vehicle.