Mystery surrounds body found in woods by police cadaver dog

A police cadaver dog on Friday helped find the body of a 24-year-old man in east Charlotte woods.

The body of Peter Cody Vongsaly was found off Balsam Fir Drive, south of Albemarle Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The cause of death is still under investigation, police said.

Police found Vongsaly's body with help from Morty, their human remains detection golden retriever. Vongsaly's family has been notified of his death, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



