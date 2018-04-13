Here's why a judge ordered Dean & Deluca out of Phillips Place

A judge this week allowed the owners of Dean & Deluca's Phillips Place location to take back the space because Dean & Deluca has failed to pay $96,000 in back rent, court records show.

Dean & Deluca's monthly rent for the space was $30,187, according to court documents.

Phillips Place Partners LLC sent several notices threatening legal action if the fine-foods market failed to pay the rent, according to documents filed in Mecklenburg County District Court.

Court records say Phillips Place Partners wanted only to take the space back in the end, which a judge this week said they could do.

In early April, a spokesperson for Dean & Deluca's corporate office in Kansas City told the Observer the company had not expected the Phillips Place closing.

"What happened was a surprise," spokeswoman Jee Park said at the time.

On April 6, Park confirmed that Dean & Deluca's Phillips Place and Stonecrest at Piper Glen locations had closed and that the uptown satellite location at 201 S. Tryon St. was expected to close this week.



