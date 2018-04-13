Dave Hillman sips coffee in front of the uptown Dean & Deluca location on April 6. "I just heard they're closing, and I'm sorry to see them closing," he said. "My regular breakfast spot, once a week at least, and I love their lunches. I hate to see a quality restaurant close down." After confirming on April 5 that all three locations of Dean & Deluca have closed, a spokesperson for the company reported Friday morning that the South Tryon St. location would remain open until this week while arrangements are made for the employees.
Here's why a judge ordered Dean & Deluca out of Phillips Place

By Joe Marusak

April 13, 2018 07:34 PM

A judge this week allowed the owners of Dean & Deluca's Phillips Place location to take back the space because Dean & Deluca has failed to pay $96,000 in back rent, court records show.

Dean & Deluca's monthly rent for the space was $30,187, according to court documents.

Phillips Place Partners LLC sent several notices threatening legal action if the fine-foods market failed to pay the rent, according to documents filed in Mecklenburg County District Court.

Court records say Phillips Place Partners wanted only to take the space back in the end, which a judge this week said they could do.

In early April, a spokesperson for Dean & Deluca's corporate office in Kansas City told the Observer the company had not expected the Phillips Place closing.

"What happened was a surprise," spokeswoman Jee Park said at the time.

On April 6, Park confirmed that Dean & Deluca's Phillips Place and Stonecrest at Piper Glen locations had closed and that the uptown satellite location at 201 S. Tryon St. was expected to close this week.

