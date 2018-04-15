Portion of North Carolina interstate to be repaved

A portion of a North Carolina interstate is being resurfaced during the next year.
The N.C. Department of Transportation says nearly eight miles of Interstate 795 in Wilson will be repaved beginning after April 30.
A news release from the department said a Raleigh contractor will mill away the top layer of old asphalt and resurface the freeway and its ramps between the Wilson-Wayne county line and Wiggins Mill Road.
The department said drivers should expect intermittent lane closures, except for holiday weekends.
This project is one of 16 road and bridge contracts recently awarded by NCDOT. The contracts are worth $429.7 million, nearly $39 million under engineer estimates.
