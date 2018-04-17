A submerged car, a nameless body add to growing mystery at NC lakeside community

The mystery over a body found near a partially submerged SUV in Lake Norman only grew on Tuesday as investigators worked to identify the person.
The body was found on Monday afternoon beneath the SUV, in shallow water off a boat ramp in Sherrills Ford, Catawba County sheriff's Lt. Aaron Turk told the Hickory Daily Record.
"We’ve only located one person, and that’s the person in the water since we arrived,” Turk told the newspaper. “No one else has claimed to be affiliated with this person.”
Charlotte TV stations reported on Monday that the body was found in the SUV, but sheriff's investigators later corrected that information.
The boat ramp is in a residential area in the 6800 block of Pebble Bay Drive, south of N.C. 150.
Authorities were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. and tried to revive the person. Investigators have not said if the person was a male or female.
