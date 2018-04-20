Ric Flair faces more surgery. First, he sure had fun rapping on ‘The Tonight Show’

Wrestling icon Ric Flair faces more surgery this summer, but first he had fun rapping on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week.

In his purple and gold robe, Flair entered a humongous wrestling ring on stage to perform the “Ric Flair Drip” with Offset and Metro Boomin on Tuesday’s show. The Roots played digital beats in the background, according to HipHop DX.

Flair grinned throughout the performance and let out one of his famous “Wooooos!” at the end.

The former longtime Charlottean is scheduled to undergo “serious surgery” on July 9 and hopes to get rid of his colostomy bag so that he can return to training, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

On Aug. 11, Flair underwent surgery at Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, Georgia, near his and his fiancee Wendy Barlow’s home. He told the Observer in October that he thought it was merely an upset stomach, but it turned out to be far more serious.





After decades of hard-core alcohol abuse, his kidneys and heart began to fail. Three days later, doctors removed part of his bowel to relieve an intestinal blockage and inserted a pacemaker. Flair then spent 10 days in a medically induced coma and was given a 20 percent chance of waking up, he told the Observer.





This week, however, was all about fun.

“Stylin’ and Profilin’ On Stage with @OffsetYRN and @MetroBoomin,” Flair tweeted Wednesday with video of the performance.

By Thursday night, “The Tonight Show’s” YouTube video of Flair’s rapping had drawn 856,306 views.

And Flair was right back where he’s always seemed to be: on center stage.