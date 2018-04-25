Veteran Lancaster County deputy dies after law enforcement training event

A veteran Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputy died Tuesday "in the line of duty" after collapsing during a training event, according to a statement released late Tuesday by the sheriff's office.
"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we must report the death of one of own deputies," according to the statement by Chief Deputy Maj. Matt Shaw.
Dep. James Kirk Jr., 57, of Lancaster, died at Springs Memorial Hospital Tuesday evening after collapsing following a training event at the sheriff's office firing range, Shaw said in the statement.
It is unclear how Kirk died, but the statement indicated he "passed away from what appears to be a medical condition," after being rushed to the hospital.
Kirk began his law enforcement career at the Lancaster Police Department and retired after 25 years, Shaw said in the statement. He joined the sheriff's office in 2015, Shaw said.
"Deputy Kirk has proudly and honorably served the citizens of this community for the past 28 years," Shaw said.
Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile said the office is in mourning.
"Deputy Kirk was a true public servant who dedicated his life to the service of others and this community," Faile said. "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn his loss."
