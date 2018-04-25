Drivers in all 50 states ranked for aggressiveness. NC drivers should be ashamed.

SHARE COPY LINK Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer