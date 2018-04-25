Atrium Health releases doctors seeking to break away

Atrium Health said Wednesday it will end employment agreements with a group of doctors seeking to break away from the hospital system, after the physicians sued this month for their independence.
The Mecklenburg Medical Group doctors' employment agreements will end Sept. 1, Atrium said, adding that they will not be restricted by non-compete agreements.
A spokesman for the group could not be immediately reached for comment.
Wednesday's move came after 92 doctors in Atrium's Mecklenburg Medical practice sued the system April 2 to free themselves of the non-compete agreements. The doctors have said they plan to operate independently under the name Mecklenburg Multispecialty Group.
After the lawsuit, Atrium said it would grant the doctors' desire to go independent but first had to determine how to address the non-compete provisions.
This is a developing story.
