5-hour SWAT team standoff ends after armed man threatens 'suicide by cop'

A 5 1/2-hour standoff between Charlotte-Mecklenburg SWAT members and a man threatening "suicide by cop" ended peacefully on Wednesday night when the man surrendered.
The standoff began shortly before 3 p.m. when officers responded to a suicide threat call at Eastover Psychological and Psychiatric Group in the 3300 block of Latrobe Drive, off North Wendover Road in southeast Charlotte.
The man was armed when he barricaded himself in the center, according to police.
Officers got everyone else safely out of the building. The man continued to refuse to leave the building as SWAT team members negotiated with him. He finally agreed to leave the building just before 8:30 p.m.
Police seized two firearms and planned to take the man to a mental health facility for treatment.
