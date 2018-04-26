Video of drowning boy at NMB resort draws international media spotlight

International media outlets are picking up the story this week about the 12-year-old boy who was trapped underwater for nine minutes at a North Myrtle Beach resort on March 19.

The story was on the TODAY show's website and made air time Thursday morning.

Caught on camera: Boy trapped underwater in hotel pool for nearly 8 minutes survives with help from heroic rescuers pic.twitter.com/NGvN7VHnHi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 26, 2018

The story sparked attention again about a month later after surveillance footage from the incident was released to The Sun News on Tuesday, showing bystanders and officers rescuing a boy from an indoor lazy river.

North Myrtle Beach police were called to the Avista Resort about 9:45 p.m. as bystanders tried to pull the boy whose leg was stuck in the pool's suction line. The resort's manager Jim Eggen said he and his friend had removed a grate covering the hole.

The first officer to respond to the scene can be seen taking off her gun and then sitting down to untie both of her shoes before jumping into the water. Shortly after she enters the pool, a second officer arrives on scene, takes his gun off before jumping in the water and almost immediately pulls the boy from the grate.

Officers quickly began CPR on the boy, who was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

The story has popped up on other news channels across the country, including FOX St. Louis and Charlotte's WSOC.





Horror as boy trapped underwater for NINE minutes after his leg got stuck in a pipe https://t.co/LUG584FK9t — The Sun (@TheSun) April 25, 2018

It has also been shared on Twitter by media outlets around the world, like The West Australian and The Sun, a United Kingdom news company.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong