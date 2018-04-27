'We are watching': 5 in York County charged in Carowinds Blvd. prostitution sting

Police in York County have charged five people with prostitution after a sting near a hotel on Carowinds Boulevard, according to police and jail records.

Sheriff's deputies along with drug agents conducted the operation Thursday targeting meetings arranged on the Internet, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office, and Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. The operation worked an online service that arranged illegal meetings for prostitution, said Faris and Brown.

"These operations show that we are watching this area for illegal activity," Brown said.





Police also seized drugs during the sting, but arrest warrants for drug charges are pending, police said.

Police and jail records identified the five charged:





Whitney Noelle Fry, 24, of Charlotte, was charged with prostitution. Fry also is being held on other warrants, jail records show.





Mahogany Dekevia Jones, 28, of Charlotte, was charged with prostitution.





Marcus Antonio White, 24, of Charlotte, was charged with prostitution.





Andrew Edward Fialko, 34, of Atlanta, was charged with prostitution. Fialko also is being held because he faces other charges for warrants that have not been served, police and jail records show.





Kelly Leigh Ball, 33, of Matthews, N.C., was charged with prostitution.





The arrests for prostitution near motels along Carowinds Boulevard are the third in the past 13 months, police and court records show.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division also assisted, police said.





York County deputies also broke up a human trafficking ring in the area in 2014, said federal prosecutors and Faris, the sheriff's spokesman.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald