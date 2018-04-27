Anthony Dewayne Mincey
Anthony Dewayne Mincey York County Sheriff's Office
Anthony Dewayne Mincey York County Sheriff's Office

North Carolina

Manhunt for suspect in Fort Mill; federal, state, local police searching near I-77

By Andrew Dys, John Marks And Hannah Smoot

adys@heraldonline.com

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

April 27, 2018 03:54 PM

Fort Mill

Police in Fort Mill were searching for a suspect Friday afternoon with a mass of officers and a helicopter.

The area near Kingsley business park off S.C. 160 next to Interstate 77 has a large police presence.

The suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was identified as Anthony Dewayne Mincey, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.

A man had been arrested at about 4 p.m. at Apartments at Kingsley but officials have not identified him yet as the suspect.

Federal marshals and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers are leading the search, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

Fort Mill officers and deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office are assisting with a perimeter and traffic control, Zachary said.

Kingsley is home to thousands of employees -- from York and Mecklenburg counties -- in financial, retail and restaurant businesses. The area of the search is near Exit 85 of I-77, Zachary said.

Check back for upates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  