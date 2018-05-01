Raging fire forces evacuation of hikers off Appalachian Trail

A raging fire possibly caused by an unattended campfire has closed a 7.2-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail in the North Carolina mountains and forced the evacuation of hikers.
Rangers have closed the trail from Garenflo Gap to Hot Springs because of what’s being called the Deer Park Fire southwest of Hot Springs, according to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. The area is in Madison County in the Pisgah National Forest.
People who left a campfire unattended may be to blame for the fire, the (Asheville) Citizen-Times reported Tuesday.
The fire started Monday and moved downslope toward Highway 209, according to the conservancy. The only structure immediately threatened was the Deer Park Shelter on the Appalachian Trail, the conservancy said.
About 20 firefighters from the U.S Forest Service and the North Carolina Forest Service responded to the fire on Monday afternoon, including North Carolina state planes, according to a U.S. Forest Service tweet.
By Tuesday morning, the fire had spread across at least 25 acres, CBS-TV affiliate WSPA in Spartanburg, S.C., reported. And by Tuesday afternoon, the area had grown to 30 acres, Bruce MacDonald of the the North Carolina Forest Service told the (Asheville) Citizen-Times.
The fire burned “right along the Appalachian Trail,” MacDonald told the newspaper Monday. “Folks in Hot Springs are working out shuttles to get people off the trail and into Hot Springs.”
