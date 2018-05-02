Chilling photos from the scene and area after 5 killed in plane crash near Savannah airport

A military cargo plane crashed before noon Wednesday near the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, officials confirmed.
The C-130 cargo plane from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed at Georgia Highway 21 in Garden City around 11:30 a.m.
At least five people were killed in the crash, a Georgia Air National Guard spokesman told the Associated Press. Smoke could be seen several miles from the crash.
Officials remained on scene more than two hours after the crash.
Here's a look of what the scene looked like from Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport and the surrounding area.\
Comments