Ground beef sold in Kroger stores recalled after blue, hard bits of plastic found

About 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef sold in Kroger stores are being recalled after a customer found blue, hard plastic pieces in the beef, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said late Wednesday.
JBS USA Inc. of Lenoir, N.C., is recalling the beef that was produced on March 22., according to the USDA.
Products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34176” in the USDA mark of inspection.
The items were shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana for further distribution to retail locations, the USDA said.
The USDA has received no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to people eating the beef. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should call a health care provider.
Government inspectors said they're concerned that some of the beef might be stored in people's freezers. Throw the products away or return them to where they were bought, the USDA advises.
These products are being recalled:
▪ 3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN - 27% FAT” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
▪ 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
▪ 3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
▪ 1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
▪ 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
▪ 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
▪ 1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
▪ 1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
▪ 1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
▪ 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
▪ 15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”
▪ 15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”
Comments