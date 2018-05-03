Demon-like WWE champion Kane just won a mayoral primary in Tennessee

Feared, demon-like WWE champion Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, just won the GOP primary for mayor of Knox County, Tenn., according to unofficial returns.
Jacobs edged his next closest opponent, Brad Anders, by a mere 17 votes, with all 89 precincts reporting on Tuesday night, according to unofficial returns on the Knox County Board of Elections website.
Jacobs captured 14,633 votes to Anders' 14,616 votes, or 36.09 percent of the vote to Anders' 36.05 percent. A third candidate, Bob Thomas, got 11,296 votes, or 27.86 percent.
Because of Kane, the election has been trending worldwide on Google and Twitter, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
If he is declared the official winner this week, Jacobs would face Democrat Linda Haney in the August general election.
Jacobs was quite confident on Twitter that he'll be the next mayor, saying: "Thanks to everyone who helped win this historic victory!! The people who cast a ballot for me, my great team, my wonderful volunteers. Looking forward to VICTORY in the general election!
Even the Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair, congratulated Jacobs: "Proud Of My Good Friend For Winning The Primary!" Flair tweeted.
Said the WWE, which also was in his corner of the ring: "It looks like @KaneWWE is on his way to being the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee!"
Unlike Kane, Jacobs is no meanie in real-life, according to the News Sentinel.
He and his wife, Crystal, have two daughters and two grandchildren, according to the hometown newspaper. He owns an insurance and a real estate company.
