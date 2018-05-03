A tracking device, SBI probe and sealed records spice sheriff's race

Claims that a former narcotics officer stalked an ex-girlfriend with a tracking device, a politically-charged investigation and a media fight to open sealed court records are stirring up Tuesday's election of a new Catawba County sheriff.
The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a claim that Jason Reid, a former county narcotics officer who is running to replace his father as sheriff, placed a tracking device on a woman's car last year in neighboring Lincoln County. The SBI wants to know whether the device came from the sheriff's office, the district attorney says.
SBI agents searched the sheriff's office on April 19, the day early voting began. The timing was critical: because no Democrats filed, the winner of Tuesday's primary race between Reid and his Republican opponent will become the county's next sheriff.
Hours after the SBI's search, a local judge took a rare step to keep the two search warrants they had obtained — which may include details of the investigation — from public view.
Superior Court Judge Daniel Daniel Kuehnert sealed the warrants, apparently on grounds that the information in them could hurt the investigation. Then, when a reporter sought the judge's order blocking public access to the warrants, he sealed the order too.
Attorneys for a media group including the Charlotte Observer will ask another judge Thursday afternoon to make the warrants public. The attorneys, who include a retired Superior Court judge from Catawba County, argue Kuehnert's actions were unconstitutional in part because they broke local court rules for blocking public view of court documents.
District Attorney David Learner called the "secret meeting" in which Kuehnert sealed the warrants improper.
"My office absolutely was given no notice and were not present, and the Attorney General's office was not present," he said. "I did not and would not have sought to seal those records. "
Learner said his office has had no role in the SBI investigation and knew nothing of the search of the sheriff's office last month until the morning it occurred.
"During the course of the investigation of Jason Reid and the tracking device, as that developed the SBI decided it needed to determine if the tracking device was owned by the sheriff's department," Learner said. "My understanding is they had probable cause to believe it was and got a Superior Court judge's order to execute a search warrant."
WBTV has reported that a former girlfriend of Jason Reid said she found a GPS tracking device under her car bumper in Lincoln County early last year. The woman said she had received repeated text messages from Reid describing her location and, in one instance, a picture of her car parked in a public location.
The SBI has confirmed that the district attorney for Lincoln County asked it to investigate.
Reid, who resigned from the sheriff's office in February to concentrate on his campaign, did not respond to Observer emails seeking comment but has continued to campaign despite the investigation. “It’s amazing what the community can do to rally around someone when they’re kicked while they’re down,” Reid told the Hickory Daily Record last month.
Sheriff Coy Reid blames the SBI for what he says is a politically motivated probe of his son. Reid has also attacked Learner, who last summer blocked Jason Reid from testifying in criminal cases.
"For something like that (search warrant) to get served on the first day of early voting is for a political motivation," the sheriff said this week. "I think the voters see the political part … it's definitely coming from (opponent Don Brown's) camp. ... I don’t have any problems with the DA in Lincoln County. I do have problems with the SBI."
Brown, who is police chief of Newton, said his campaign "has absolutely nothing to do with that."
Brent Culbertson, an SBI special agent in charge, said his agency was asked to start its investigation.
"The special agent in charge of the district based in Hickory agreed to investigate a matter for which we were requested," he said. "It's his discretion and decision to investigate a matter upon a request, whether it's from a district attorney or a police chief or a judge."
The Reids also have a history with Learner stemming from his ban of Jason Reid from court cases last July.
Reid had ordered subordinates to make "false assertions" in a Lincoln County criminal case, Learner wrote the sheriff and his son, leading to the dismissal of that case and 58 other narcotics cases. Reid had also admitted passing counterfeit money at a Hickory convenience store and, during that 2005 incident, misrepresented what law enforcement agency he worked for, the letter said.
The U.S. Attorney's office for Western North Carolina also declined to prosecute cases in which Reid was involved, Learner said. "The United States does not accept or prosecute cases in which Captain Reid is a potential witness," the office said by email.
Coy Reid has told WBTV those allegations are untrue and blamed an "incompetent, unreasonable district attorney" who wanted to make the sheriff look bad. Hickory police closed the counterfeit-money case without filing charges, the station reported.
Learner, a Republican who is also running for reelection, says he has not formally endorsed a candidate for sheriff but indicates that he supports Brown. But he says politics had nothing to do with his decision to ban Reid from that move.
"Please explain to me how the U.S. Attorney's office for Western North Carolina was in any way political when they banned Jason Reid from federal court in 2005," he said. "If I wanted to be political about any of the above why didn’t I (publicly) release the (ban) letter? Why didn’t I hold a press conference?"
