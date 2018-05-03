A stinky 'corpse flower' has bloomed in Charlotte. You have 24 hours to smell 'Rotney'

The "corpse" flower “Rotney the Magnifiscent” will reach full bloom -- and stench -- on Thursday night at the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens. McMillan Greenhouse will have extended hours for viewing and "whiffing" the scent, until 8:15 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday. A live stream is available on the gardens’ website at https://gardens.uncc.edu/gardens-and-greenhouse/titan-arum/.

Screen grab of photo on the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens Facebook page