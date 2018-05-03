A stinky 'corpse flower' has bloomed in Charlotte. You have 24 hours to smell 'Rotney'

Here's your chance to see -- and smell, if you dare -- a rare "corpse" flower reaching full bloom on Thursday night at the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens.
"Rotney the Magnifiscent” bloomed at about 5 p.m. Thursday but won't close back up for another 24 hours.
Its stench of rotting flesh can be taken in at McMillan Greenhouse at the gardens. The greenhouse will have extended hours until 8:15 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday.
A live stream is available on the gardens' website.
Rotney is the third Titan Arum to bloom at the gardens over the years.
Besides their unforgettable smell, the plants are the largest inflorescence in the world: “Rotney” is expected to reach 5.5 feet tall, according to UNCC.
The gardens and greenhouse are at 9090 Craver Road in Charlotte. Admission is always free.
Parking at any of the visitor parking decks is $5 for the first hour and $2 for each additional hour. The university, however, cautioned that parking is extremely limited during the week and using CATS light rail or bus is highly recommended.
