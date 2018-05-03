They rescued the dog on Saturday. It attacked their 4-year-old girl's face just days later

A 4-year-old North Carolina girl was attacked in her home by a 60-pound dog that her family adopted just four days earlier at a local humane society.
Justina Turner said the dog nearly ripped her daughter's right eye out on Wednesday, Charlotte station WSOC-TV reported.
"Once I got the dog away from my daughter and saw the blood, it was the most terrifying thing I've ever seen in my life," Turner told the station.
The dog was friendly when her family adopted it from the Catawba County Humane Society on Saturday, Turner said. The family lives south of Lenoir in neighboring Caldwell County.
The dog was on Turner’s lap, playing with a toy, when Jazmine Turner might have touched the toy, angering the dog, Justina Turner told the Hickory Daily Record.
The dog has been quarantined for 10 days, Jenna Mullinax, Caldwell County animal control director, told the newspaper. The dog will then be evaluated, but, given its history, will likely be euthanized, she said.
Children are the most common dog-bite victims, and most are bitten by a family dog or another dog they know, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Parents should teach their children to respect a dog's space, according to the Humane Society of the United States. Children should know not to tease even the friendliest dog or take its toys, and to not bother it when it's sleeping.
North and South Carolina are two of the top states in the nation for dog bites, according to State Farm insurance. Any dog can bite, regardless of breed or type, according to State Farm.
In Missouri last month, a woman was charged with manslaughter after a dog she was keeping killed the 13-month-old girl she was baby-sitting.
In March, seven children were bitten and scratched after a stray male pit bull got into a southeast Charlotte elementary school and began chasing students as they fled for cover.
