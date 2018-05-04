'Legacy of life': NASCAR driver to honor slain York Co. officer Mike Doty at NC track

Slain York County Sheriff's Office deputy Mike Doty will be honored for saving lives donating his organs with his name and picture on a race car.

Race driver Joey Gase will honor Doty's donation of both kidneys, according to LifeShare of the Carolinas, an organ donation procurement organization. Doty died Jan. 17 after he was shot during a Jan. 16 domestic violence call where three other officers were wounded.

The Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Doty's picture will be on the trunk lid of Gase's car during the race, said Lifeshare spokesperson Kate McCullough.

The family of Doty, 37, whose twin brother Chris also is a sheriff's office deputy, will be special guests of Gase at the race and watch in his team pit box, McCullough. said. Gase's mother was a 2011 organ donor. He uses his racing platform to raise awareness for organ donation and honor law enforcement officers, McCullough said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said he and the office are honored that Lifeshare and Gase chose to memorialize Doty's "legacy of life."





"Mike Doty continued to serve his fellow man even after he took his last breath," Tolson said. "Because of that, his legacy continues to live."

In the incident where Doty was killed, sheriff's office sergeants Randy Clinton and Buddy Brown, and York Police Department Sgt. Kyle Cummings, were wounded. The suspect, Christian Thomas McCall, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder. He remains jailed without bond pending trial.

Doty's death has brought forth many honors and tributes, including a portion of a South Carolina highway named for Doty. Charities have raised thousands of dollars in his name for the victims and families.

Doty and other members of law enforcement from York County will be honored at another event at the speedway in the days before the race , McCullough said.





Andrew Dys : 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald