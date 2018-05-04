One enraged driver had a gun — but the other just used his dump truck, NC police say

A man was seriously hurt during a North Carolina road rage incident on Friday when he left his SUV and at a dump truck driver on the road behind him. The then ran into the man and knocked him unconscious to the ground, police said.
The drivers stopped their vehicles on N.C. 273 (Mountain Island Highway) in Mount Holly at about 11:30 a.m., police said. That's where witnesses found the SUV driver on the road.
When the man left his SUV, the dump truck "moved forward, striking the SUV and the driver of the SUV," Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said in a statement. Police took a handgun from the scene, according to the chief.
The SUV driver was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. The dump truck driver was uninjured, police said.
Roper has yet to release details of what led to the incident, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.
Another driver, Katie Morris, said the dump truck driver yelled out to her, "He's got a gun," when she left her vehicle to check on the man in the road, Charlotte station WSOC-TV reported.
The man wasn’t moving, Morris told the Gaston Gazette. She left the scene with a panic attack before she returned to talk to police, she said. She reacted that way because her grandfather died in a motorcycle wreck a couple weeks ago, she said.
Police will present whatever information they collect to the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed, Roper said.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol and the Gaston County Police Department assisted with the investigation, according to Roper.
