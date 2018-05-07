One of NASCAR's all-time greatest drivers is about to auction off his famous race cars

NASCAR legend Richard Petty will auction some of his most famous race cars on Saturday.

Perhaps the most famous car that fans can bid on is Petty's day-glow red and Petty blue 1974 Dodge Charger. Petty drove the car to his fifth Daytona 500 championship and 30 other wins. The car is expected to go for about a half-million dollars.

This 2018 photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows the 1974 Dodge Charger that Richard Petty drove to win his fifth Daytona 500 auto race, at the Richard Petty Museum in Randleman, N.C. Petty's iconic 1974 Dodge Charger is going on sale, along with some of his other cars, one of his Daytona 500 trophies and other items. Petty says after "accumulating stuff" for 80 years, it's time to sell the items at an auction on Saturday at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Julien's Auctions via AP

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The car will be auctioned at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, along with Petty's 1981 Daytona 500 trophy, a 1978 Chevrolet Monte Carlo he drove in 1979 when he won his seventh series championship, and a 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix he drove on his farewell tour.

The trophy for his first Southern 500 win in 1967 will be auctioned, as well as a Petty-signed leather racing jacket and race programs, license plates, posters, trading cards, plaques and clothing. Julien’s Auctions, which is handling the Petty auction, estimates the value of the ‘74 Charger at $400,000 to $600,000 and the 1967 trophy at $100,000 to $200,000, according to The Associated Press.

After “accumulating stuff” for 80 years, it’s time to sell some of his most famous cars and other items, Petty told the AP earlier this year.

SHARE COPY LINK Richard Petty won an amazing seven Daytona 500 races -- in 1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1981. On Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, the NASCAR Hall of Fame member took a moment to reminisce. Petty is the only seven-time winner of the Daytona 500. Am Jeff Sinerjsiner@charlotteobserver.com

“We’re putting some pretty good stuff out there, some winning Daytona cars, some rings, some watches, some knives,” the 80-year-old Petty told the AP. “You name it, we’ve got a little bit of everything. Some of the uniforms, some stuff that really meant something in my career.”

“The King” said he has more cars and memorabilia than he can showcase in his museum in Level Cross, North Carolina, and “none of my kids really want it,” he said.

Petty won a record 200 races, including seven Daytona 500s, and seven NASCAR Cup championships. He won a record 27 races, 10 of them consecutively, in 1967 alone.

Petty owns Richard Petty Motorsports, with rookie Darrell “Bubba” Wallace now driving his famous No. 43 car.

The auction site for Petty’s items is www.juliensauctions.com/press/2018/richard-petty.html.