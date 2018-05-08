NC surgeon had revoked license when he hit car head-on — while going wrong way on I-40

A surgeon with Atrium Blue Ridge in Morganton, North Carolina, was driving with a revoked license when he headed the wrong way on Interstate 40 and hit another car head-on, seriously injuring the other driver, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Dr. Lee Turner, 41, drove for about a mile in the wrong direction before the "headlights-to-headlights" wreck late Thursday, Trooper D.R. Lane told the Observer on Tuesday.
While Turner was uninjured, the other driver, 18-year-old Daniel Reyes of Davidson, was flown from Atrium Morganton to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries, Lane said. His condition was unavailable on Tuesday.
Trooper A.J. Carpenter, who responded to the wreck, told The (Morganton) News-Herald that he charged Turner with careless and reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, driving the wrong way on the interstate and failing to notify DMV of an address change.
Carpenter told The News-Herald he did not know why Turner’s license was revoked. A search by the Observer of North Carolina and Mississippi court records also failed to show why the doctor had his driver's license revoked. Turner obtained his medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical School, according to his Atrium online bio.
Turner is in good standing with the N.C. Medical Board, a search of Medical Board records shows.
Neither Turner nor an Atrium spokeswoman could be reached by the Observer for comment on Tuesday.
Turner entered I-40 from Morganton Exit 103. He drove west in the eastbound lanes, Lane said. The doctor told Carpenter that he was returning to his home in Black Mountain after work.
