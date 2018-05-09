Take a tour of Pilot Mountain

A short hike along the Jomeokee/Ledge Springs Trail loop at Pilot Mountain State Park in North Carolina
NC State Parks Ashlen Renner
Memorial at Kitty Hawk for missing boy lost in surf

Local

Memorial at Kitty Hawk for missing boy lost in surf

An impromptu memorial of shells has been set up at the Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk for the 4-year-old lost in the surf on April 25, 2018. People are encouraged to write messages to the family on the shells with their thoughts and prayers.