Charlotte police officer charged with shoplifting at Harris Teeter in SouthPark area

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was charged on Thursday with shoplifting food seven times from the Harris Teeter near SouthPark mall.
Officer Samuel Yaravitz was arrested and charged with seven counts of larceny from the store as recently as Wednesday, police said.
He is suspended from CMPD without pay, while the case is being investigated, officials said.
“We are charged with upholding and enforcing the law and will continue to hold ourselves accountable when we violate it," Police Chief Chief Putney said at a press conference.
"I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards.”
The seven shoplifting instances took place between February 13 and May 9.
"CMPD immediately launched a criminal and internal investigation after receiving information that a CMPD officer was shoplifting at a local supermarket," said a statement released by police.
"Evidence and information gathered during the investigation allowed detectives to identify Officer Yaravitz as the suspect. Officer Yaravitz was arrested and charged with seven counts of larceny."
Yaravitz, a patrol officer assigned to the Providence Division, was hired by the CMPD on June 23, 1999. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.
The Charlotte Observer wrote about Yaravitz in 2000, when a 25-year-old suspect jumped from a moving police car and was seriously injured and hospitalized.
Yaravitz was driving the squad car when the handcuffed suspect managed to reach through the patrol car window to the door handle on the outside. The car was doing 35 mph when the suspect jumped out.
Comments