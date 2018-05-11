2 teens arrested in North Carolina shooting death

Two teens have been arrested in a shooting death in eastern North Carolina earlier this week.
Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron told local media that 18-year-old Devontae Ronnie Mitchell and a 15-year-old have been arrested in the shooting death.
Nineteen-year-old Tomar Bloodworth of Wilmington was shot Tuesday night. A family member drove Bloodworth to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died.
Dandron said the suspects were arrested late Wednesday.
Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder. It was not known if he has an attorney yet. Records show Mitchell was on pre-trial release on an armed robbery charge at the time of this week's shooting.
Comments