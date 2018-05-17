How did Sandra Bullock earn money at ECU? Drag queens

Asked about the "weirdest thing" she ever did to make money, actress Sandra Bullock told Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday: "I used to open up for drag queens in North Carolina by dancing."
Bullock, an East Carolina University grad, told DeGeneres that she opened for drag queens during college.
"Really?" an astonished DeGeneres asked. "Where? Like at a club?"
"In North Carolina," Bullock repeated. "College."
"Oh my god," DeGeneres said. "You were a precursor to the drag queens?"
"Yes," Bullock replied.
"That's fantastic," replied the host.
Bullock's revelation came during a segment of The Ellen Show's "Burning Questions."
The Hollywood actress graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree in drama in 1987 from the school in Greenville, N.C..
The website OneClass.com lists Bullock No. 1 among "5 Famous Alumni from ECU."
She's followed on the list by screenwriter Kevin Williamson ("Dawson's Creek, "The Vampire Diaries"); Vince McMahon, CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment; actress Beth Grant ("The Mindy Project); and Justin Hardy, wide receiver for the NFL Atlanta Falcons.
