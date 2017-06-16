South Carolina

June 16, 2017 6:22 AM

High-profile guests descend on South Carolina ahead of vote

The Associated Press
ROCK HILL, S.C.

The waning days of the special election to fill South Carolina's 5th District House seat are stacking up with notable visitors.

Jim DeMint is making several stops with Republican nominee Ralph Norman on Friday. They'll be accompanied by Carrie Almond, president of the National Federation of Republican Women.

DeMint represented South Carolina's 4th District from 1999 until winning election to the U.S. Senate in 2004. He left that chamber in 2013 to run the Heritage Foundation, where he was recently ousted by its board of directors.

U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan and G.K. Butterfield are scheduled to visit the district to campaign with Democrat Archie Parnell on Saturday.

Voters go to the polls Tuesday to select a replacement for Mick Mulvaney, currently serving as White House budget director.

