Man struck and killed by vehicle in central South Carolina

A man has died after he was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in central South Carolina.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene near Chapin in Lexington County early Sunday morning.
Coroner Margaret Fisher said 22-year-old Darrius N. Dreher of Chapin died at the scene after he was struck by the vehicle as he crossed the road near his home. An autopsy is planned Monday.
No description of the vehicle was available and no arrests have been made.
