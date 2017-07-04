South Carolina

Big birth announcement: Co-workers put up billboard for baby

HARDEEVILLE, S.C.

The co-workers of an advertising salesman in South Carolina have surprised him with a billboard for something new — the birth announcement of his daughter.

Will Settle said a friend at work told him to drive toward Georgia, then turn around and come back to Bluffton.

Settle told The Island Packet of Hilton Head that the billboard with his first child's picture and "Welcome to the World Carter Louise Settle" on it was on state Highway 315 near Hardeeville. She was born June 25.

Settle says his daughter is the first woman born into his family in 137 years.

