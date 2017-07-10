South Carolina

July 10, 2017 1:29 AM

Group to fly Confederate flag at South Carolina capitol

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn plans to temporarily raise the rebel banner at the capitol again.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party said it will fly the Confederate flag on a temporary pole for several hours Monday.

It is the second anniversary of the state removing the Confederate flag that flew on a pole on the Statehouse front lawn for 15 years. The decision by lawmakers was prompted by the killing of nine black worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church.

The Secessionist Party says it will raise the flag every July 10th so a year will never go by without the Confederate flag flying.

About 200 flag supporters and protesters came to the event in 2016.

